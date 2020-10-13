KDADS launches new PPE Portal for adult care homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adult Care Homes are getting a new resource to order personal protective equipment.

Governor Laura Kelly and Secretary Laura Howard say the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has partnered with a Minnesota based supply company to launch a new online order portal for adult care homes to procure personal protective equipment and infection control supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our state’s adult care homes have been working diligently throughout the pandemic to control the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents and caregivers safe, but these safety measures become more difficult to implement without the proper protective equipment,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank the SPARK Taskforce and the State Finance Council for making this new partnership possible, and for assisting my administration’s commitment to distribute critical resources to the facilities across Kansas that need them most.”

“We have heard from many facilities over the last eight months that finding the necessary PPE supplies to operate safely and efficiently has been one of the ongoing challenges during the pandemic,” Secretary Howard said. “The funds allocated to us from Governor Kelly’s SPARK committee allowed us to take what we hope will be a giant step forward in alleviating this challenge for our dedicated Kansas caregivers.”

Gov. Kelly said KDADS received $10 million on Oct. 1 from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Committee and approved by the State Finance Council to help provide PPE and infection control supplies to adult care homes that are not federally regulated for participation in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Title 18 or Title 19 program. She said the adult care homes in Kansas that qualify include:

Adult Day Care (ADC)

Assisted Living (ALF)

Boarding Care Home (BCH)

Home Plus (HP)

Intermediate Care Facility / Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled (ICF/IDD)

Residential Health Care Facilities

Nursing Facilities who do not participate in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Title 18 or Title 19 program

According to Gov. Kelly, KDADS entered an agreement with SOURCE 309 Powered by Amercian Solutions for Business, to connect adult care homes with suppliers of PPE through a dedicated portal focused on critical supplies and rapid fulfillment of orders to adult care homes. She said SOURCE 309 assembled a list of selected PPE supplies that meet CDC safety regulations and recommendations. She said the products are available here.

Gov. Kelly said KDADS has assigned a budget of around $575 per qualified bed per facility to each adult care home with qualifying beds. She said facilities can use the budget to purchase PPE supplies through the portal and do not need to provide any additional funds. She said KDADS will review orders and make changes to fit within a facility’s budget and to ensure funds are allocated to purchase PPE.

According to Gov. Kelly, SOURCE 309 will combine group incoming orders to drive down prices and make individual orders cost-effective for members of the program. She said the target is to ship individual orders 7 to 20 business days after an order has been submitted. She said due to demand and market volatility, some items may arrive faster than others, and if conditions change, some hard to get items like nitrile gloves and N95 masks could see extended delivery dates. She said PPE in the portal may also change based on availability.

Gov. Kelly said if a facility has an emergency need for supplies, they should continue to reach out to their local emergency management officials.

According to Gov. Kelly, KDADS’s expectation is that homes will also be able to use the master contract to purchase PPE and other COVID-19 related supplies using their own resources.

Approved vendors can be found here.

