K-State offers McCain Connected virtual series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The McCain Performance Series has been canceled for the fall of 2020, but the McCain Connected virtual series will take its place.

Kansas State University says McCain Auditorium will not be hosting any events in the McCain Performance Series for the fall 2020 semester. However, it said it has created McCain Connected, a series of curated events that are only available online.

K-State said the series has two upcoming shows:

GO NOW! A Tribute to the Moody Blues , Saturday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m. - led by Gordon Marshall, longtime drummer for the Moody Blues. The show will be livestreamed from London and part of the proceeds will benefit McCain Auditorium. Click here for details.

Andy McKee , Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. - Topeka native and resident Andy McKee, known as one of the world’s best acoustic guitarists, will perform for the McCain Connected series. McKee will play live on the McCain Auditorium stage at K-State. The show is free to view.

