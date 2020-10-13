Advertisement

GTP offers community discussion on equity, inclusion

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is offering a ‘Seat at the Table’ for community discussions on equity and inclusion.

The Greater Topeka Partnership Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer, Glenda Washington, says the new community conversation series, “Seat at the Table” is focused on equity and inclusion and will educate and connect Shawnee County residents during three or more discussions in the form of lunch or dinner sessions. She said GTP is inviting community and business leaders to host the conversations.

GTP said Seat at the Table hosts are able to invite 7-10 guests for lunch or dinner, for a 2-3 hour event, once a month for at least three months. It said staff will help organize the sessions and can highlight possible participants if needed. It said it will also make available a trained facilitator and scribe to take notes to be shared at future meetings. It said groups can meet in person or via Zoom. It said the first lunch or dinner will be designated as the “getting to know you” meeting.

“A Seat at the Table is an afternoon or evening of open and honest dialogue and impactful discussion about our community,” said Glenda Washington, chief equity & opportunity officer, Greater Topeka Partnership. “The hope is that these lunches or dinners will be a foundation for understanding, appreciation of differences and unveiling of similarities.”

“Conversations will center around racial equity and equality, inclusion and social justice or current events of the day," Washington said. "We believe that once barriers are removed, we can eliminate the disparities that hinder our growth as a community. We also believe that this platform will allow everyone to learn, contribute and understand their role as we build a more inclusive community.”

Tara Dimick, Envista Credit Union Business Development Officer, said she will host the first session; time and date to be determined.

“We know that each person brings something special and unique to the table—from our history and culture to our experiences, knowledge and personalities. It is our differences that create an innovative and growing community,” said Dimick. “Our company is better because of each individual’s gifts and backgrounds and we want to always strive for our table to be full and inclusive.”

“We are excited to help inspire unity in our community," said Matt Pivarnik, Partnership CEO. "Only when we all have a welcome seat at the table will our city and county reach its full potential, economically, politically and socially.”

According to GTP, in the spring of 2021, it will host “The Longest Table,” which will be a culmination of dinners and lunches where the entire community is brought together on Kansas Ave.

If community and business leaders would like to host a conversation, contact Glenda Washington at glenda.washington@topekapartnership.com

