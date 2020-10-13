Goddard supt. named Kansas Superintendent of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Justin Henry, Goddard School District superintendent, has been named Kansas Superintendent of the year.

The Kansas School Superintendents' Association says they honored Dr. Henry for his professionalism, community involvement, and leadership.

Henry has served as Goddard’s superintendent since 2011, and was USD 306′s superintendent before that.

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson was named as one of the four finalists for the award, competing against the other 3 finalists, all from just west of Wichita.

