TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Monroe St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews arrived to find the fire coming from the second floor of the building. They were able to keep it contained to its source.

The cause hasn’t been determined yet, but the damage is estimated at $16,500.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.