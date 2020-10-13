Expert says virtual debate allows issues to be explored

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A KU educator and debate coach is saying those with the goal of a fair discussion should have no objections to a virtual presidential debate.

The University of Kansas says if the goal is a free-flowing, fair discussion of critical issues facing the U.S., there should be no valid reason to object to a virtual debate. It said its debate students have been arguing remotely for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KU, Brett Bricker is an associate specialist and assistant director of its nationally ranked debate program in the Department of Communication Studies.

Bricker said his students have been debating virtually for months with no issue, even with it being a brand new experience for every student.

“Our national tournament in March was canceled,” Bricker said. “So in early April, we started practicing Zoom debates. The initial difficulties we had were simple fixes, like making sure every student had a stable internet connection and access to a video camera and microphone. But other than that, it’s been almost a seamless transition.”

Bricker said while it is not the same as standing across the stage from the opponent, virtual debates get the job done.

“A lot of the same benefits from debates still happen,” Bricker said. “Most of it is still easily interactive. We still have judge commentary. People still give speeches at a relatively high rate of speed because the technology is strong enough to handle it.”

KU said the bipartisan Commission on Presidental Debates announced on Oct. 8, that the second of three debates scheduled for Oct. 15, would be held virtually. It said the announcement did not address the potential for moderators to shut of microphones should either candidate continue talking after being asked to stop.

Bricker said he was struck by a statement from Trump rejecting the format.

“Trump saying ‘that’s not what debate is about’ really struck a chord with me, because I don’t think the debate changes much at all, especially for someone who would have already been viewing it through the technological medium of a TV screen,” said Bricker. “I don’t think it’s going to change very much about any interaction,” Bricker said. “Maybe it would alter small, nonverbal things, like those moments when (Democratic vice presidential candidate and U.S. senator) Kamala Harris looks at Vice President (Michael) Pence and ... they clearly meet eyes because they won’t be looking sideways at each other anymore. But other than that, everything’s basically exactly the same.”

According to KU, Bricker firmly believes the platform of the debate does not matter, the debates do.

“I think, when we’re having an extremely important national moment, where tens of millions of people are tuned into presidential debates, it clearly is something that will change opinions,” Bricker said. "I reject the view that we have hundreds of millions of people in our country that have already permanently decided which partisan camp they are in. There are people that live busy lives and are just tuning into the election now. These are their first real thoughts about the election and who says what and who thinks what and which party believes what. So I think that these debates matter, and I don’t think that the online platform at all mitigates the value of the debates.

"If the value of the debate for Trump is that he gets to speak in front of an audience and to say whatever he wants to, whenever he wants to, it probably does mitigate that advantage. But for our democracy and for our country, I think these debates are very, very important to have in whatever format we can.

“That is because we can have town halls and rallies all we want, but seeing these two people be moderated and have their views exposed to hard questions and have follow-up questions to their answers is something we don’t see enough of. I think it is important for understanding or digging into their positions because otherwise, it’s easy for them to deny things that they’ve said or done.”

“What this election needs is difficult questions to be asked, and that can only happen in a debate format.”

