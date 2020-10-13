Advertisement

Emporia State Athletics teams up with College Football Playoff Foundation “Go Teach” project

Emporia State Go Teach program
Emporia State Go Teach program(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State Athletics is teaming up with the College Football Playoff Foundation to encourage student-athletes to take their talents to the classroom.

The goal of the national “Go Teach” project is to provide athletic and academic departments a platform to help with the marketing and recruitment of student-athletes into the teaching profession.

ESU’s dean of The Teachers College, Dr. Joan Brewer, says the same qualities that help student-athletes excel in their sports make them excellent candidates to help fill the statewide and nationwide teaching shortage.

“We need good, high-quality teachers in today’s classrooms. That’s what makes the impact on America’s future," Brewer said. "Athletes bring amazing skills and attitudes into the teaching profession.”

“The experiences they receive in their athletic competition along with their academic programs, the fact that they go on and share that with the next generation of kids at all levels of grade school, high school, college, I think that’s so important,” Kent Weiser, ESU director of athletics, said.

Currently, 53 ESU student-athletes representing 13 of the 15 intercollegiate programs are enrolled as education majors, including Hannah Woolery, a sophomore on the Hornet soccer team.

“As an athlete, it provides a lot of good characteristics that are useful in the teaching area such as teamwork, coachability, it helps you to learn as a teacher. As a teacher, you don’t only teach, you learn as well," Woolery said. “It just makes you want to have an impact on other peoples' lives, and I think that’s the best field for an athlete and also in teaching.”

Emporia State is the first NCAA Division II school to take part in the project.

