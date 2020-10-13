Advertisement

Compass Point to host Beer & Gear event

(Megan Vanselow)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Compass Point, home of Dirty Girl Adventures, is gearing up for a Beer & Gear Event on Nov. 6 and 7.

Compass Point says it is inviting Topekans to attend its Beer & Gear shopping event on Nov. 6-7, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., at 800 N. Kansas Ave.

According to Compass Point, the event will showcase new goods including a variety of popular outdoor gear brands and gifts inspired by Kansas.

Compass Point said Top Brew Tours will be at the event with brewery tour signups and a chance to win gifts from local breweries.

The organization also said it will provide beer samples from local breweries while supplies last. It said apple cider and snacks will be provided on both days.

According to Compass Point, patrons will have the chance to schedule free private outfitting appointments to discuss gear based on skill level for a handful of outdoor adventures.

“We are excited to serve the Topeka community with our specialty outdoor gear shop and hope you’ll come check it out to enjoy beer and a weekend of shopping local,” says owner, Denise Selbee-Koch.

Compass Point said all COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and Shawnee County Health Department will be strictly followed.

