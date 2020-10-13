City manager says interim police chief could be announced in ‘next couple of weeks’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday said he is leaning toward naming an interim police chief to replace outgoing chief Bill Cochran, who announced in September that he is retiring at the end of the year.

At the mayor and city manager’s monthly news conference on Tuesday morning at City Hall, Trout said the process of replacing Cochran is ongoing.

“If I make a final decision to do an interim chief, I think that decision can be made in the next week or two,” Trout said. "We have some very good candidates on the force right now that can handle that position, and that could even potentially handle the permanent chief position.

“But as far as naming the interim, I think we can do that in the next couple of weeks.”

Cochran was in attendance at Tuesday morning’s news conference. His retirement takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

He has served with the Topeka Police Department since 1987 and was named chief in January 2018.

Prior to becoming the chief, Trout in November 2017 named Cochran interim chief.

