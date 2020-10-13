City manager, mayor say special committee working to address concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of concerns pertaining to the Topeka Police Department are being discussed by the Special Committee for Police and Community, which was formed after a four-hour meeting in late August in which city leaders heard comments from various individuals and groups from across the capital city, city leaders said Tuesday.

Additionally, many of the demands brought forth in late September by the Topeka Black Lives Matter group – including addressing potential changes within the city’s police department – are being discussed by the special committee, said City Manager Brent Trout at Tuesday morning’s monthly mayor and city manager’s news conference at City Hall.

“A lot of those items that were brought forward as wishes, demands, from Black Lives Matter relate to items that the Special Committee for Police and Community are going to address,” Trout said. “That was the reason the mayor asked to set that up."

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said the Special Committee for Police and Community is designed to help the discussion of various concerns move forward.

De La Isla -- who in addition to serving as Topeka’s mayor is the Democratic candidate in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District race, facing Republican Jake LaTurner -- noted some individuals who have taken part in the community discussion said they were “very supportive of our police department."

Other individuals,"wanted to see some change in our police department" while still being “supportive of the police” and expressing that they “just want to see some change,” De La Isla said.

“The idea was we had four hours of community conversation -- what is the council going to do about this?” De La Isla said. “And one of the things that I heard over and over was that there was a desire that the police was involved in that conversation.”

To that end, she said, “We have a police representative in that committee, we have a member of the community in that committee and we have three council members.”

A special City Council meeting on Aug. 25 that lasted approximately four hours attracted dozens of individuals who commented on possible changes at the Topeka Police Department.

De La Isla saida the special committee, which was formed after that meeting, will present its recommendations to the City Council for its consideration.

