Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Republicans defend unofficial ballot boxes set up in several Calif. counties

Updated: moments ago
|
Republicans say their collection of ballots is no different from the practice of "ballot harvesting," where a third party collects signed ballot envelopes.

Sports

Torrey Horak continues the family legacy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Rossville junior quarterback Torrey Horak follows in his older brothers - Tucker and Thatcher - legacy of great football with the Bulldogs.

News

USD 345 chooses to continue hybrid learning for middle and high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Middle and high school students in the Seaman school district will remain on remote learning.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Firefighters respond to fire on NE Monroe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Monroe St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Cotton O' Neil clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Drive is ready to open.

Sports

Emporia State Athletics teams up with College Football Playoff Foundation “Go Teach” project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State Athletics is teaming up with the College Football Playoff Foundation to encourage student-athletes to take their talents to the classroom. ESU is the first NCAA Division II school to take part in the program.

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is ready to return elementary students to in-person classes next week.

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office holding meeting for civilian posse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a meeting for their new civilian search and rescue initiative.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Primary care offices moved in last week, while the rest of the clinic will move in next week.