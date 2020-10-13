Advertisement

Atchison restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23 after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23 after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A restaurant in Atchison has closed temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook posting on Monday, Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23.

“Due to an employee illness, we will be temporarily closed," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "We took the necessary steps to keep safe but one of our employees contacted COVID outside of Lopez and unknowingly exposed some of the kitchen staff.

“Let’s hope our practiced safety measures keeps the rest of our staff healthy. Not all employees have been exposed but we can’t operate without the cooks. We hope to be up and running after quarantine. I have to admit it’s a little scary. Stay safe and healthy!”

In a related Facebook post, the restaurant said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a female.

“The good thing is she worked in the kitchen which uses a commercial ventilation system,” the Facebook post said, “and all employees wore masks so this helps reduce the transmission of the virus.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Website created for reporting unemployment fraud

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is directing resident that are victims of unemployment fraud toward a new website for reporting the fraud.

News

Oct. 13 last day to register to vote

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans have one final day to turn in their voter registrations to ensure eligibility to vote in the upcoming General Election.

News

Stormont Vail to host ribbon cutting for new clinic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health will be hosting a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of its new clinic.

News

KSBHA orders injunction against Shawnee Co. physician

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An injunction has been obtained against Shawn Parcells for practicing medicine without a license.

News

Expert says virtual debate allows issues to be explored

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU educator and debate coach is saying those with the goal of a fair discussion should have no objections to a virtual presidential debate.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail welcomes new pediatric hospitalist

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail is welcoming Daniel Reynolds, D.O., as a new hospitalist.

News

Woman injured when struck by SUV early Tuessday in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said

News

Woman injured after being hit by SUV in west Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman was injured when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Franklin in west Topeka, police said.

News

Truck driver killed Monday in Jewell County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 59-year-old Mankato man was killed Monday afternoon when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed near Mankato in Jewell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warming through Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front Wednesday night brings much cooler temperatures to end the week