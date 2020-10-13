Atchison restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A restaurant in Atchison has closed temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook posting on Monday, Lopez de Mexico, located at 112 S. 6th in Atchison, announced that it is shutting its doors until Oct. 23.

“Due to an employee illness, we will be temporarily closed," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. "We took the necessary steps to keep safe but one of our employees contacted COVID outside of Lopez and unknowingly exposed some of the kitchen staff.

“Let’s hope our practiced safety measures keeps the rest of our staff healthy. Not all employees have been exposed but we can’t operate without the cooks. We hope to be up and running after quarantine. I have to admit it’s a little scary. Stay safe and healthy!”

In a related Facebook post, the restaurant said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a female.

“The good thing is she worked in the kitchen which uses a commercial ventilation system,” the Facebook post said, “and all employees wore masks so this helps reduce the transmission of the virus.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.