AHNA celbrates the 2020 Year of the Nurse with the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A collection of nurse figurine memorabilia is on display at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library to celebrate the 2020 Year of the Nurse.

The American Holistic Nurses Association says it recently prepared a nursing display to celebrate the 2020 Year of the Nurse at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library.

AHNA said the display features nursing figurines in its collection before it was shared with the community. It said the themes of the three displays are the “200th Anniversary of Florence Nightengale,” “Nursing in the Military,” and “Future of Nursing.”

According to the organization, the display is available to the public through the holidays.

For more information on the 2020 Year of the Nurse, click here.

