Advanced mail-in ballot applications double from 2016 general election

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People wanting to cast their vote in the general election have until midnight to make sure they can do so.

Early voters have until Oct. 27 to apply for advanced mail-in ballots. State election officials encourage you to check your registration status before the deadline to ensure you’re set to vote in the general election on Nov. 23.

In the 2016 general election, the state received more than 202,000 advanced mail-in ballots. This year has nearly 452,000 advanced mail-in ballot applications as of the morning on Oct. 12.

“We would not be surprised to see us hit that half a million mark,” said Katie Koupal, who is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Communications and Policy.

Those mail-in ballots will be sent out October 14.

“The state law does not allow ballots to go out any earlier than 20 days prior to an election so if you requested one, watch your mail boxes because they will start going out tomorrow.”

Koupal said COVID-19 has added difficulty to this election year. The state spent about $1 million on PPE and Plexiglas for all polling locations across the state, but thanks local election officials for making adjustments on the fly.

“You look back to January, our biggest concern was misinformation and outside influences of 3rd parties on the election and never expecting there would be this global pandemic where were having to just take all sorts of new precautions,” she said. “The communities and their respective counties are prepared, they’re informed and ready to go and vote safely on or before Election Day.”

For more information on voting: here

