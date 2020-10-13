Advance in-person voting begins Monday in Shawnee County Election Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance in-person voting in the Shawnee County Election Office will begin on Monday.

Shawnee County residents can take part in advance voting from 8 a.m. Monday through Friday between Oct. 19 and Oct. 30 at the election office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, advance voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the election office.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell on Tuesday said that while some areas in Kansas begin advance voting in election offices on Oct. 14, Shawnee County traditionally has begun the in-office advance voting on Oct. 19.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For more information, visit the Shawnee County Election Office website at www.snco.us/election.

