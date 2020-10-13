Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.
A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing. Given that such tests are done on tens of thousands of people, some medical problems are a coincidence. In fact, one of the first steps the company said it will take is to determine if the person received the vaccine or a placebo.

The halt was first reported by the health news site STAT.

Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the U.S. as officials examine whether an illness in its trial poses a safety risk. That trial was stopped when a woman developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, the company has said. That company’s testing has restarted elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other vaccine candidates in the U.S. require two shots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 345 chooses to continue hybrid learning for middle and high school

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
Middle and high school students in the Seaman school district will remain on remote learning.

News

Firefighters respond to fire on NE Monroe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of NE Monroe St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stormont Vail’s new Southwest Cotton O' Neil clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Drive is ready to open.

Sports

Emporia State Athletics teams up with College Football Playoff Foundation “Go Teach” project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia State Athletics is teaming up with the College Football Playoff Foundation to encourage student-athletes to take their talents to the classroom. ESU is the first NCAA Division II school to take part in the program.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 is ready to return elementary students to in-person classes next week.

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office holding meeting for civilian posse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a meeting for their new civilian search and rescue initiative.

News

Stormont Vail SW Clinic ready for opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Primary care offices moved in last week, while the rest of the clinic will move in next week.

News

RCPD hires new PIO

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Aaron Wintermote has been hired as the department’s new Public Information Officer.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

News

Goddard supt. named Kansas Superintendent of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Dr. Justin Henry, Goddard School District superintendent, has been named Kansas Superintendent of the year.