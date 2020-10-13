Advertisement

144 charged with firearms violations in 2020 fiscal year

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 144 defendants have been charged with violations relating to firearms in the 2020 fiscal year.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says federal prosecutors charged 144 defendants with firearms elated crimes during the Fiscal Year 2020, despite challenges presented by COVID-19.

Nationally, McAllister said the Department of Justice has charged over 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes during the same time frame.

“Investigating, prosecuting and combatting gun crimes are critical parts of our anti-violence strategy,” McAllister said. “We are partnering with federal law enforcement agencies and state and local police departments to reduce gun violence.”

“The number one priority of government is to keep its citizens safe. By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens. Violating federal firearms laws is a serious crime and offenders face serious consequences,” said Attorney General William Barr. “The Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals, who illegally buy, sell, use, or possess firearms. Reducing gun violence requires a coordinated effort, and we could not have charged more than 14,000 individuals with firearms-related crimes without the hard work of the dedicated law enforcement professionals at the ATF, our U.S. Attorneys' Offices across the country, and especially all of our state and local law enforcement partners.”

McAllister said under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into a prohibited category including being a felon, an undocumented resident and an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, he said it is illegal to have a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense or violent crime. He said it is also illegal to buy, or even try to illegally buy, firearms if the purchaser is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm for someone else.

According to McAllister, lying on an ATF Form 4473, required to buy a firearm, is also a federal offense.

McAllister said the Department is committed to prosecuting firearms offenses as well as using all modern technologies available like the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, to promote gun crime intelligence. He said keeping illegal firearms out of the hands of violent criminals will continue to be a priority to the DOJ which will use the appropriate and available means to keep residents safe from gun crime.

For more information on lawfully purchasing a firearm, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

