1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a semi drove off the I-135 bridge near Salina and onto I-70.
The Saline County undersheriff said the initial report was that the semi struck a pilot car causing the crash. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The crash closed I-70 in both directions at I-135/US-81. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is working the crash. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) responded to assess the damage.
