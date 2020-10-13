1 hurt after semi drives off bridge in Saline County

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a semi drove off the I-135 bridge near Salina and onto I-70.

The Saline County undersheriff said the initial report was that the semi struck a pilot car causing the crash. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash closed I-70 in both directions at I-135/US-81. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is working the crash. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) responded to assess the damage.

ALERT: Traffic accident at I-70 and I-135 in Saline Co. Please avoid the area and follow signed detour around the intersection.



Check https://t.co/v8Z4HYHzCl for updates. #DriveSafe #BuckleUp #DriveAlert pic.twitter.com/NkRgVWSSVy — NCKansasKDOT (@NCKansasKDOT) October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.