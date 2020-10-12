Advertisement

#worshipnow stops in Topeka for worship concert

By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -#worshipnow is a traveling event that brings people together for one reason.

“The goal of it was to bring churches together from all different denominations, from all different networks and styles and ethnic groups to worship Jesus out in public.”

On Sunday, the stage was set at Huntoon park for a prayer and worship concert.

“We’re going to have some music and be leading worship singing and just declaring what we believe to be true which is who Jesus is and how he brings life to our city and how people can be a part of it, we’ll be praying together, there’s different pastors sharing and praying for our city, I just believe that God has more for the city of Topeka than we’ve experienced at this point.”

Jonathan Hupp, a pastor himself, says the event helps everyone forget about the bad in the world while remembering their faith.

“I think this year with all the craziness like we all know with but I think people are looking for.. there’s a lot of confusion, a lot of division, a lot of questions but I think there is nothing more appropriate right now then to be looking at God for hope and answers and to bring hope in the middle of everything.”

