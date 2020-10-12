Advertisement

Weekend shooting victims identified, listed in stable condition

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman who suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday in the Elmhurst neighborhood of central Topeka are listed in stable condition late Monday morning.

Topeka police officials identified the shooting victims as Stephanie D. Galicia, 40, and Freeman L. Lindsey, 50, both of Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of S.W. Garfield.

Officers responding to the scene found Galicia and Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made as of this writing, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker. Investigators are continuing to work leads in the case.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

