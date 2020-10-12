Vinewood Market to be held Oct. 17 & 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vinewood Market is coming to the historic Vinewood event venue in Topeka on October 17 and 18.

The annual flea market features over 30 regional vendors and creators with handmade crafts including woodwork, glassware, jewelry and yard art.

The event will be held rain or shine on Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

