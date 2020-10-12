Advertisement

USDA predicts slightly smaller Kansas corn harvest

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest slightly less corn than than last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this year’s crop is forecast at just under 800 million bushels, down 2% from last year, The Hutchinson News reports.

For Haven farmers, Bob Bacon and his son-in-law Daniel Kelly, it’s an average year.

“It was looking really good early on,” Kelly said. “But August was hot and dry.”

According to the USDA, this year’s average yield of the 5.75 million acres planted is forecast at 137 bushels per acre, up by four bushels from 2019.

As of Oct. 5, 44% of Kansas corn was harvested. This is 34% ahead of last year, but according to the USDA, behind the 49% average by this time during the past five years. More than half of the corn already harvested is either good or excellent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wind blamed for early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Wind is being blamed for an early-morning house fire Monday at 3409 S.W. Westport Drive in southwest Topeka, officials said.

News

Chimney swifts roosting in Topeka on their way to South America

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Carol Morgan, of the Topeka Audubon Society, said she counted 450 chimney swifts coming to roost this past week at Avondale Academy, 3229 S.W. Westview Ave.

News

Weekend shooting victims identified, listed in stable condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man and woman who were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in central Topeka are listed in stable condition Monday morning.

Sports

K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season after injury

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an “upper body” injury in their game against Texas Tech, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to hold free drive-through flu clinic for adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department will be holding a free drive-through flu clinic for adults who are uninsured.

News

PHOTO GALLERY: Oct. 11 dust storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
High winds moved into Kansas on Sunday. Monstrous clouds of dust blew into the western parts of the state. Residents in the area sent in these photos of the weather phenomenon.

News

Members of the Topeka LGBTQ+ community reflect on National Coming Out Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday marked a significant day in the LGBTQ+ community.

News

Early-morning house fire in southwest Topeka blamed on high winds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
An early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka is being blamed on high winds.

News

Two injured Saturday after crash in Brown County pursuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people were taken to a Hiawatha hospital after they were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred during a police chase Saturday afternoon in Horton, authorities said.

News

Pedestrians seriously injured after struck by car on I-70 in Junction City

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two pedestrians were struck by a passing car after a rollover crash early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Junction City, authorities said.