Two seriously injured Sunday night in dust-storm crash in western Kansas

WAKEENEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured in a rear-end collision that occurred during a dust storm Sunday night on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday on I-70, just east of WaKeeney in Trego County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercedes-Benz was eastbound on I-70 when it slowed down because of the dust storm.

The Mercedes-Benz then was rear-ended by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that also was traveling east on I-70.

The patrol said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Payton K. Jensen, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., was seriously injured in the crash. Jensen was transported to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney for treatment of his injuries.

A passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, Miranda R. Goodwin, 26, of Hutchinson, was reported to have minor injuries. Goodwin also was transported to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Chad M. Uhrich, 27, of WaKeeney, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The patrol said all three individuals in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.