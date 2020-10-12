Two injured Saturday after crash in Brown County pursuit

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured -- one seriously -- in a crash that occurred during a police chase Saturday afternoon in Horton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 15th Street and 5th Avenue in Horton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Ford Taurus was being pursued by law enforcement and was traveling east on K-20 highway -- which is 15th Street in Horton -- when it rear-ended a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Taurus, identified as Billy M. Archie, 41, of Lake, Miss., was reported to have a minor injury and was transported to Hiawatha Community Hospital.

A passenger in the Taurus, identified as Bridgette A. Mercado, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Mercadeo also was transported to Hiawatha Community Hospital.

The patrol said both Archie and Mercado were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, identified as Jay E. Mohr, 57, of Platte City, Mo., was reported uninjured. Mohr, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing his seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.