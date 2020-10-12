Advertisement

Topeka man killed early Saturday in Jefferson County crash

A 23-year-old Topeka man was killed in a one-car crash early Saturday just south of Meriden in Jefferson County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man was killed early Saturday in a one car crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Nicholas Reeb.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday on K-4 highway, about a mile south of Meriden.

The patrol said Reeb was driving a 1993 Toyota Camry south on K-4 highway when the car left the roadway to the right -- or west -- and over-corrected to the left.

The car then left the east side of the road, where it entered a ditch and struck multiple trees.

Reeb, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

