Survey finds Shawnee Countians favor adding new dog park

Hill's Bark Park in Topeka is currently the only off-leash dog park in Shawnee County.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey conducted by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation finds that there is significant interest in opening another dog park in the county.

Right now, there is only one fenced, off-leash dog park in the county, Hills Bark Park in Topeka.

According to the Parks and Rec survey, 20 percent of the park’s users drive three to five miles to use it; nearly 27 percent of users drive five miles or more.

When asked if they were in favor of opening a second off-leash dog park, 87 percent of the respondents said yes. Lake Shawnee was the most popular potential location chosen, with 32 percent of the vote.

