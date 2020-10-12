Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and Tonantzin Society partner to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Park will soon be the site of a beautification project.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation was approached by the Tonantzin Society with interest to have local artists paint a mural on the park restroom.

It comes after the building was the target of vandalism earlier in the summer.

At their Monday meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved of a request to allow Parks and Rec to use $1,500 from their operating budget for supplies and materials artists can use to paint the mural.

Commissioner Aaron Mays said he is pleased to see the community offer their talents

“Really wanna just point out the fact that this is community members coming together to turn something very ugly into something beautiful in the neighborhood it’s really good to see that,” he said.

Mike McLaughlin, Parks and Rec’s Communications and Public Information Supervisor said the project has added meaning because the idea came from residents.

“That’s a great, positive response to something negative that happened that we’d like to put behind us it’s the kind of thing where if you respond to negative with positive you just lift the community," he said.

“We love it when people take some responsibility for their own parks and make them nice and keep them nice and this is a way for this community to say, ‘hey we care about our parks no matter what somebody else does’."

McLaughlin said he’s seen what power of art can do for a community.

“Anytime that people in the neighborhood take responsibility of the neighborhood parks, it’s a good thing they keep it up nicer they keep it cleaner, they take care of it,” he said.

“They show the rest of the community that this is ours, this is our neighborhood we care about it and it instills a sense of pride and it brings some celebration here at a time in our lives when we can use some celebration.”

He said areas with murals have been less prone to graffiti.

“Most of the time when somebody comes along and paints nice artwork it stays there people have respect for it they respect the effort and appreciate it they don’t come along and paint graffiti over top of it again it’s something that’ll be nice to celebrate and something we think will stay around for a long time.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

Local

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

News

Remnant Church food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church food giveaway at Fairmont Park in Manhattan

Local

Holton Elementary School battle with staffing this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Holton Elementary School principal says more than 20 percent of certified staff was gone last week and that’s the first time they’ve seen more staff gone then students.

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation partner with Tonantzin Society to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials say this project is an example of the community coming together to turn a negative incident into a positive display of neighborhood pride.

Local

Holton Elementary Schools battle with staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
On Sunday night in Graham County, a fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus.

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.