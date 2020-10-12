Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to hold free drive-through flu clinic for adults

(Diamond Nunnally, KSNB)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will be holding a free drive-through flu clinic for adults who are uninsured.

According to a news release from SCHD, the clinic will be on Wednesday October 14, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm, at Hummer Sports Park in the east parking lot.

No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are welcome.

“This year’s vaccination protects against 4 strains of seasonal flu. The flu shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection from the flu virus,” the health department said.

