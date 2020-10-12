Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.

According to a news release, the new look of the dashboard has added new data, while also taking away some items.

“The updates to the dashboard are being implemented to provide more details on specific indicators while also improving the design and the overall functionality of the dashboard,” the said in a news release.

They have added new cases, giving an exact number of cases were added to the total since their last report.

Also added, the seven-day average percent positive. This is the same number used in the score card sent out each week.

Since KDHE uses probable cases in their reports, the county has added a probable cases tab.

They have also a two-week trend chart for New Cases, Individuals in Isolation, and Current Hospitalizations.

You can visit the Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard HERE.

