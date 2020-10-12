Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.

According to a news release, the new look of the dashboard has added new data, while also taking away some items.

“The updates to the dashboard are being implemented to provide more details on specific indicators while also improving the design and the overall functionality of the dashboard,” the said in a news release.

They have added new cases, giving an exact number of cases were added to the total since their last report.

Also added, the seven-day average percent positive. This is the same number used in the score card sent out each week.

Since KDHE uses probable cases in their reports, the county has added a probable cases tab.

They have also a two-week trend chart for New Cases, Individuals in Isolation, and Current Hospitalizations.

You can visit the Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard HERE.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Marshall and Bollier respond to comments concerning gun laws

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alex Flippin
A video of U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier speaking to a group on the subject of guns in early October is making the rounds. Her opponent, Roger Marshall, says the video shows Bollier supports gun confiscation. Bollier’s camp says that is not the case.

Coronavirus

Kansas sets another record spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas has recorded another record spike in cases.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead of the November 3rd election.

Latest News

News

USDA predicts slightly smaller Kansas corn harvest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas farmers are expected to harvest slightly less corn than than last year.

News

Wind blamed for early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Wind is being blamed for an early-morning house fire Monday at 3409 S.W. Westport Drive in southwest Topeka, officials said.

News

Chimney swifts roosting in Topeka on their way to South America

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Carol Morgan, of the Topeka Audubon Society, said she counted 450 chimney swifts coming to roost this past week at Avondale Academy, 3229 S.W. Westview Ave.

News

Weekend shooting victims identified, listed in stable condition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man and woman who were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in central Topeka are listed in stable condition Monday morning.

Sports

K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season after injury

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an “upper body” injury in their game against Texas Tech, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to hold free drive-through flu clinic for adults

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department will be holding a free drive-through flu clinic for adults who are uninsured.