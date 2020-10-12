Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

Across the organization, the campaign’s theme is “Rescue Christmas” and money raised will help fund many of their services.

Cristian Lopez Azompa, a Captain and Pastor at the Topeka chapter, said Sunday the pandemic showed how many people are in need of help.

“The need doesn’t, ever stop in fact our numbers went up so the need is increasing therefore The Salvation Army’s mission is to help the needy so that’s why we need this help to keep helping the community.”

As a way to allow for more contactless donations, kettles will be marked with a QR code so donors can use methods like Apple Pay to make donations and bell ringers will be required to wipe down the kettle with sanitation wipes after each contribution.

“We want to train them in how to keep our kettle clean, how they’re supposed to clean it, how they should protect themselves and how they should protect another one so basically to sanitize everything when you deposit that coin, that bill.”

Though the pandemic has made operations different Azompa said people are still interested in helping with the event.

“A lot of people want to contribute in doing something so that’s the best way to do something to help out to ring the bell,” he said.

“Many of us feel that we need to do something many of us feel that we need to contribute and I think Topeka is great in doing that so if you feel that you need to help and one of those ways is to ring the bell to do something for another person.”

Azompa hopes people can feel a connection to those they help.

“It’s very important that in this time we stay united,” he said.

“There’s many, many people who come up and knock at our doors because they need that help, so when I ring the bell when I stand and ring outside when I hear that sound, I hear that we are helping someone else.”

The Salvation Army is accepting kettle bell ringers as volunteers and for-hire those interested can go to registertoring.com to find out more and make arrangements for a training session.

