Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

According to the health department, they have partnered with the Kansas National Guard to host the events.

They will be held at City Park on Friday from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., and Saturday from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m.

They are asking participants to enter the park from Fremont Street, near the Wefald Pavilion.

No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary to participate.

