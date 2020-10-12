Registration is open for the Governor’s Water Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration for the 2020 Virtual Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water Kansas is now open.

The conference will take place on November 9 and 10 and will include topics like infrastructure, surface and groundwater issues, and current research. Speakers from companies like General Mills and Xylem, Inc.will also be in attendance.

Also featured this year is the Water Photo contest; the deadline to submit a photo is October 31. You can submit your photo to kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov.

Undergraduate and graduate students are also invited to submit abstracts on their water-related research to be presented as posters. Any research involving water quality, quantity or water education is eligible, and cash rewards will be given to selected projects. The submission deadline is October 26.

For more information about the contests and a conference agenda, click here.

