Advertisement

Pedestrians seriously injured after struck by car on I-70 in Junction City

Two pedestrians were struck by a passing car after a rollover crash early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Junction City, authorities said.
Two pedestrians were struck by a passing car after a rollover crash early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Junction City, authorities said.(WITN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pedestrians were seriously injured after they were struck by a passing vehicle following rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The rollover crash was reported at 2:55 a.m. on I-70 at the Washington Street overpass in Junction City.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was eastbound on I-70 fell asleep.

The truck went into the median and hit the guard rail before veering back into the driving lane.

The driver then over-corrected and the truck went back into the median, hitting the guard rail again, before it overturned and came to rest in the middle of the left lane.

The driver was identified as Anthony E. Barnard, 23, of Junction City, and an occupant was identified as Pierce J. Steffen, 20, of Schofield, Wis. The patrol said both Barnard and Steffen were wearing their seat belts.

About 5 minutes later, around 3 a.m., both Barnard and Steffen were struck by a 2016 Kia Optima that was eastbound in the left lane of I-70 after they had gotten out of their crashed pickup truck.

According to the patrol, Barnard and Steffen were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Callie Sue Brier, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., and a passenger, Benjamin L. Mulberry, 20, of Manhattan, were reported to have possible injuries. Both went to the hospital by private vehicle. The patrol said both Brier and Mulberry were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka man killed early Saturday in Jefferson County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 23-year-old Topeka man was killed in a one-car crash early Saturday just south of Meriden in Jefferson County, authorities said.

News

One-vehicle crash leads to power outage Sunday morning in Emporia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A single-vehicle crash resulted in a power outage Sunday morning in east Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Two seriously injured Sunday night in dust-storm crash in western Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two people were seriously injured and one other person was taken to the hospital after a rear-end crash during a dust storm Sunday night on Interstate 70 near WaKeeney in Trego County, authorities said.

News

North Topeka house catches fire for second time in a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe caught fire early Monday for the second time in the past six days, authorities said.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday forecast: Feeling more like Fall this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warm temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday otherwise near/below average

News

Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

News

Car struck by bullets in Manhattan, RCPD investigating

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Becky Goff
Riley County Police are investigating after a car was shot in Manhattan Sunday night.

News

#worshipnow stops in Topeka for worship concert

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
#worshipnow is a traveling event that brings people together for one reason.

Local

Members of the Topeka LGBTQ+ community reflect on National Coming Out Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Sunday marked a significant day in the LGBTQ+ community.

Local

Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.