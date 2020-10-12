Pedestrians seriously injured after struck by car on I-70 in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pedestrians were seriously injured after they were struck by a passing vehicle following rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 70 in Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The rollover crash was reported at 2:55 a.m. on I-70 at the Washington Street overpass in Junction City.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was eastbound on I-70 fell asleep.

The truck went into the median and hit the guard rail before veering back into the driving lane.

The driver then over-corrected and the truck went back into the median, hitting the guard rail again, before it overturned and came to rest in the middle of the left lane.

The driver was identified as Anthony E. Barnard, 23, of Junction City, and an occupant was identified as Pierce J. Steffen, 20, of Schofield, Wis. The patrol said both Barnard and Steffen were wearing their seat belts.

About 5 minutes later, around 3 a.m., both Barnard and Steffen were struck by a 2016 Kia Optima that was eastbound in the left lane of I-70 after they had gotten out of their crashed pickup truck.

According to the patrol, Barnard and Steffen were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Callie Sue Brier, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., and a passenger, Benjamin L. Mulberry, 20, of Manhattan, were reported to have possible injuries. Both went to the hospital by private vehicle. The patrol said both Brier and Mulberry were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.