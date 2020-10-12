One-vehicle crash leads to power outage Sunday morning in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 100 Evergy customers Sunday morning in east Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash occurred when a pickup truck hauling a camper westbound on East Sixth Avenue hit a power pole as it was preparing to turn onto US-50 highway, according to Emporia Police Officer Reagen McClellan.

A power line then fell into the roadway, blocking the eastbound lane of traffic on US-50, KVOE reports. The resulting outage affected portions of East 10th, 9th and 7th avenues and further east down US-50 highway.

Traffic was blocked in both directions from Whilden to Weaver as Evergy crews responded to the incident. Power was restored shortly before 12:45 pm.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.