North Topeka house catches fire for second time in a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka house caught fire early Monday, marking the second time in less than a week that crews battled a blaze at the same address.

Authorities said crews were called around 1:24 a.m. Monday to a two-story house at 1119 N.E. Monroe on a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, crews found the house fully involved in flames.

Fire crews were still on the scene at 4:30 a.m.

The house was believed to be vacant, authorities said.

It was the second time in the past six days that fire had broken out at the residence.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters battled a blaze at the same address.

After that blaze, Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS that the house was a total loss.

