Monday forecast: Feeling more like Fall this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 80s over the weekend, highs will be in the low-mid 70s today.

A warming trend will occur through Wednesday before a stronger cold front pushes through Wednesday night bringing highs down in the 60s Thursday through the weekend. As of now due to low confidence am keeping the forecast dry but we’ll keep an eye on the chance we could get some rain with the cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

The rest of the week will have winds gusting 20-30 mph with highs on Wednesday in the low-mid 80s and 60s beginning on Thursday.

Some uncertainty does exist on how cool it will get so don’t be surprised if there are changes to the forecast beyond Wednesday.

Taking Action:

With breezy conditions and low relative humidity a very high fire danger threat exists today so avoid any activity that could cause a spark as any fires that may occur could quickly become out of control. There may be some patchy frost Friday morning for portions of northeast Kansas as that’s looking to be our coolest morning of the week. One factor that may limit frost is if winds don’t become light to calm and remain at 5-10 mph.

