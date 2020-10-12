Advertisement

Members of the Topeka LGBTQ+ community reflect on National Coming Out Day

(KEVN)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday marked a significant day in the LGBTQ+ community.

October 11th marks National Coming Out Day which recognizes the step members of the LGBTQ+ community take when sharing their sexuality with loved ones.

Observation of the day began in 1988.

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community in Topeka said the day can hold various meanings for LGBTQ+ person at any phase in their life.

“For those of us who’ve been out for awhile who are a little bit more comfortable in our own skin, it provides a reminder that things weren’t always as easy as they are for us now for those of us who aren’t quite ready to come out yet it provides a sense of community they can look out to at some point, for many people it’s a chance to come out because they see where that stability and that network can come from and it gives them that comfort level to go ahead and move forward,” said Bo Turney who is a Board Member of Topeka Pride.

For Ian Reed, who came out as pansexual last year, it’s a chance to think about the progress made across the world.

“Look back and see how the world has at least started to accept those in the community and see that the world can change and that people are people and it doesn’t matter gender or race so they can maybe learn to accept people a little better because it’s not gonna change.”

Reed is also a member of the Beacon Youth Group.

Those interested in getting involved with Topeka Pride can message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 28 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

#worshipnow stops in Topeka for worship concert

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French
#worshipnow is a traveling event that brings people together for one reason.

Local

#worshipnow stops in Topeka for worship concert

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Local

Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time since Kobe Bryant’s fifth and final title a decade ago, the Lakers are NBA champions. James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games.

Sports

Les Miles says he’s feeling “good” while recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kansas head football coach released a video update saying he’s feeling “good” while battling the coronavirus.

Sports

Chiefs G Kelechi Osemele tears tendons in knees

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chiefs starting left guard Kelechi Osemele has torn multiple tendons in his knees.

Local

House fire leads to grass fire near SE Ratner Rd

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Shawnee Heights Fire Department were dispatched to the Southeast area of Topeka, near Ratner road in report of a brush fire on Sunday afternoon.

Sports

Chiefs offense stalls and Raiders hand KC first defeat

Updated: 6 hours ago
After a sensational start to the game, the Kansas City Chiefs offense fails to put up points in the second half as the Las Vegas Raiders defeat KC 40-32. It’s the first loss of the season for the Chiefs.

Sports

Chiefs/Bills game moved to Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Chiefs Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills was moved to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET.