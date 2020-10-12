Members of the Topeka LGBTQ+ community reflect on National Coming Out Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday marked a significant day in the LGBTQ+ community.

October 11th marks National Coming Out Day which recognizes the step members of the LGBTQ+ community take when sharing their sexuality with loved ones.

Observation of the day began in 1988.

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community in Topeka said the day can hold various meanings for LGBTQ+ person at any phase in their life.

“For those of us who’ve been out for awhile who are a little bit more comfortable in our own skin, it provides a reminder that things weren’t always as easy as they are for us now for those of us who aren’t quite ready to come out yet it provides a sense of community they can look out to at some point, for many people it’s a chance to come out because they see where that stability and that network can come from and it gives them that comfort level to go ahead and move forward,” said Bo Turney who is a Board Member of Topeka Pride.

For Ian Reed, who came out as pansexual last year, it’s a chance to think about the progress made across the world.

“Look back and see how the world has at least started to accept those in the community and see that the world can change and that people are people and it doesn’t matter gender or race so they can maybe learn to accept people a little better because it’s not gonna change.”

Reed is also a member of the Beacon Youth Group.

Those interested in getting involved with Topeka Pride can message them on Facebook.

