Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Elections helping from inside the library

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Shawnee County Election Office has a voter registration drive available at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

News

AG Schmidt: Second Amendment protects constitutional right

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt is fighting for Americans to be able to keep their Second Amendment rights.

Politics

Sen. Susan Wagle draws scrutiny over comments concerning redistricting

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
In a video shared online, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle appears to call for redistricting to favor Republicans in Kansas and to take Democrats out of office.

News

Kansas boards, commissions see new appointments

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

News

USDA extends Free School Meal Program

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its Free School Meal Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Wichita native Susan Page reflects on moderating VP debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
Susan Page, the moderator from Wednesday night’s' presidential debate is a Kansas native.She is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate.

News

Kansas crime victims assistance programs receive cash infusion

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Over $21 million in grants has been given to Kansas crime victims assistance programs.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

Topeka Trump Parade to see over 500 participants

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Over 500 people have opted into the Topeka Trump Car Parade so far, which is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000 people.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.