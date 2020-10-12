Advertisement

Les Miles says he’s feeling “good” while recovering from COVID-19

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas head football coach released a video update saying he’s feeling “good” while battling the coronavirus.

“Hey Jayhawks, just wanted to thank you for your prayers and your support as I fight through this virus.” Les Miles said.

Miles tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has since been quarantining from home while he battles the virus.

“Our football team is in good hands," Miles said. “I’m still able to get to zoom meetings as we prepare our West Virginia game plan. I can’t wait to get back to our players and our coaches as soon it is safe to do so. So, stay safe and Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

Athletic Director Jeff Long mentioned that if Miles would be able to coach the Jayhawks next game against West Virginia October 17 if Miles isn’t showing any symptoms by the time

