K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season after injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an “upper body” injury in their game against Texas Tech, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday.

Klieman said Thompson underwent surgery last week.

Thompson was injured after taking a hit in the second quarter of K-State’s win over the Red Raiders. He did not return to the game, and was seen on the sideline wearing a sling.

The Wildcats have a bye this weekend and will return to play against KU in Manhattan Oct. 24.

True freshman Will Howard is expected to start in Thompson’s place.

Here's a look at Skylar Thompson's injury from earlier. Clearly the ball was out of his hands and he got hit really late. Thompson's a warrior, so it has to be serious for him to be hurting and taken off the field. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/YL4in8knKM — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 3, 2020

