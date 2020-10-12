K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season after injury
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an “upper body” injury in their game against Texas Tech, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday.
Klieman said Thompson underwent surgery last week.
Thompson was injured after taking a hit in the second quarter of K-State’s win over the Red Raiders. He did not return to the game, and was seen on the sideline wearing a sling.
The Wildcats have a bye this weekend and will return to play against KU in Manhattan Oct. 24.
True freshman Will Howard is expected to start in Thompson’s place.
