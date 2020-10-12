How to vote in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead of the November 3rd election.

First off, you must be registered to vote. This must happen before October 13. Check the link for details on how to register or update your registration.

Advance Ballots:

You can request an advance ballot (mail-in ballot, absentee ballot) before October 27. Ballots will be mailed to those who apply beginning on October 14.

Those ballots can be mailed back to the Election Office using the return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received at the Election Office no later than the following Friday in order to be counted.

You can also drop advance ballots off at your county election office during normal business hours by close of polls (7:00 p.m. on Election Day). Check with your individual County Election Office for more information.

You can drop advance ballots off at any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours.

Drop boxes:

Each county in Kansas has one secure dropbox set up for advance ballots. Some counties could provide more drop boxes. Check with your local county election office.

Advance In-Person Voting:

You can vote in person at county election office or satellite voting centers up to 20 days before an election in Kansas. You must bring an approved Photo ID (https://sos.ks.gov/elections/elections-faq.html#Photo-ID) in order to vote, whether in advance or on Election Day.

Individual counties vary.

More Information:

The Secretary of State’s Office has not issued new guidance relating to the pandemic for the General Election, but for the Primary Election in August, masks were encouraged - but not required. Social distancing measures were in place, and gloves and hand sanitizer were available at polling locations.

