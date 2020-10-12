Holton Elementary School battle with staffing this school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Jackson County, COVID-19 exposures forced Holton Elementary School to step back to remote learning.

The district says it’s facing major issues with staffing on Friday.

Holton Public Schools said Friday, students from Kindergarten through Fifth grade will spend the rest of this week on remote learning.

Elementary school principal, Randy Fox says it’s not all COVID-19 related, they’ve had other seasonal illness and family situations.

But more than 20 percent of certified staff was gone last week and that’s the first time they’ve seen more staff gone then students.

“Last week, on Monday, we actually had several classrooms that we did not have any subs for,” Fox said.

Principal, Randy Fox says the school doesn’t have enough substitute teachers to fill the gaps, “we have five classrooms of every grade level except for one."

"We have four and several of those grade levels, we had to split kids up from their grade level class into other classrooms, and teachers did a great job with it, but it just heightens the anxiety,” Fox explained.

“Our students who receive Special Education services, we have a federal obligation to provide services to them, and we were short on teachers in that area," Fox added. "We’re short on regular staff and at some point, you just have to make that decision.”

Though no elementary students have contracted COVID-19, Fox says several teachers and staff members cannot remain at school due to quarantine and isolation orders.

“All of our current quarantining is all contact tracing. Maybe we have had students that are in contact tracing, because of older siblings or whatever. Staff because...sometimes you don’t know where you got the contact tracing from,” Fox said.

One Third Grade teacher at Holton Elementary School, Lakota Vohl agreed that there has been a challenge with staffing, “every person here is very valuable. So, when someone’s gone then that goes to the next person to kind of try to work with, and then you have to go to another plan.”

Teachers and staff members spent Monday creating a proactive approach to help parents be prepared, including getting student i-pads, chargers, and temporary lunch cards.

“One of the good things about this situation is we were able to make a decision in a timely enough manner that we can inform parents, inform staff,” Fox said.

Holton Middle and High school students continue in-person learning this week.

The district’s superintendent, Bob Davies, says contact tracing has impacted sports, particularly the volleyball team, and freshman and sophomore football.

Davies said Varsity football had only 17 players suit up for last Friday’s game.

