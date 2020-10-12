Advertisement

Holton Elementary School battle with staffing this school year

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Jackson County, COVID-19 exposures forced Holton Elementary School to step back to remote learning.

The district says it’s facing major issues with staffing on Friday.

Holton Public Schools said Friday, students from Kindergarten through Fifth grade will spend the rest of this week on remote learning.

Elementary school principal, Randy Fox says it’s not all COVID-19 related, they’ve had other seasonal illness and family situations.

But more than 20 percent of certified staff was gone last week and that’s the first time they’ve seen more staff gone then students.

“Last week, on Monday, we actually had several classrooms that we did not have any subs for,” Fox said.

Principal, Randy Fox says the school doesn’t have enough substitute teachers to fill the gaps, “we have five classrooms of every grade level except for one."

"We have four and several of those grade levels, we had to split kids up from their grade level class into other classrooms, and teachers did a great job with it, but it just heightens the anxiety,” Fox explained.

“Our students who receive Special Education services, we have a federal obligation to provide services to them, and we were short on teachers in that area," Fox added. "We’re short on regular staff and at some point, you just have to make that decision.”

Though no elementary students have contracted COVID-19, Fox says several teachers and staff members cannot remain at school due to quarantine and isolation orders.

“All of our current quarantining is all contact tracing. Maybe we have had students that are in contact tracing, because of older siblings or whatever. Staff because...sometimes you don’t know where you got the contact tracing from,” Fox said.

One Third Grade teacher at Holton Elementary School, Lakota Vohl agreed that there has been a challenge with staffing, “every person here is very valuable. So, when someone’s gone then that goes to the next person to kind of try to work with, and then you have to go to another plan.”

Teachers and staff members spent Monday creating a proactive approach to help parents be prepared, including getting student i-pads, chargers, and temporary lunch cards.

“One of the good things about this situation is we were able to make a decision in a timely enough manner that we can inform parents, inform staff,” Fox said.

Holton Middle and High school students continue in-person learning this week.

The district’s superintendent, Bob Davies, says contact tracing has impacted sports, particularly the volleyball team, and freshman and sophomore football.

Davies said Varsity football had only 17 players suit up for last Friday’s game.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

Local

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

Local

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and Tonantzin Society partner to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Santa Fe Park will soon be the site of a beautification project.

News

Remnant Church food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church food giveaway at Fairmont Park in Manhattan

Latest News

News

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation partner with Tonantzin Society to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials say this project is an example of the community coming together to turn a negative incident into a positive display of neighborhood pride.

Local

Holton Elementary Schools battle with staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
On Sunday night in Graham County, a fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus.

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.