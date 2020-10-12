Advertisement

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

A wildfire in Graham County Sunday night (Oct. 11, 2020) threatened the historic town of Nicodemus.
A wildfire in Graham County Sunday night (Oct. 11, 2020) threatened the historic town of Nicodemus.(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday night in Graham County, fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus. The sheriff said a man burning his trash accidentally started the blaze.

A lack of rain, warm temperatures and 70 mph wind gusts were factors in how swiftly the fire spread Sunday night. It nearly reached Nicodemus, one of Kansas' most historically rich communities.

“...In high winds like this, it doesn’t take much for embers to come out of a trash can and start this good-size fire,” Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley said.

Johnella Holmes was only a couple of blocks away when the fire erupted.

“And I could see through that opening right there, southwest a little bit. There was a red glow. And when I recognized it was getting bigger and bigger I knew that it was a fire,” she said.

The fire got so close to the town of Nicodemus that officials felt that evacuating the community was the safest call.

“They told us to start getting ready to evacuate because if the wind should turn, as dry as it has been, our town would have been engulfed in flames,” Holmes said.

One of her main concerns was losing all of the historical sites that call the town home. Nicodemus was an all-African American-established community built during the Reconstruction Period after the American Civil War. The history threatened by fire Sunday night included the town’s original post office, a Baptist church, and a one-room schoolhouse.

Presley said the fire grew “very large, very fast," reaching one-and-one-half miles wide and two miles long. Fifteen fire trucks and 35 firefighters with assistance from nearby counties helped to contain the blaze and save Nicodemus. Those who evacuated were able to return home late Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 17 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.

News

Marshall and Bollier respond to comments concerning gun laws

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
A video of U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier speaking to a group on the subject of guns in early October is making the rounds. Her opponent, Roger Marshall, says the video shows Bollier supports gun confiscation. Bollier’s camp says that is not the case.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas sets another record spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas has recorded another record spike in cases.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead of the November 3rd election.

News

USDA predicts slightly smaller Kansas corn harvest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas farmers are expected to harvest slightly less corn than than last year.

News

Wind blamed for early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Wind is being blamed for an early-morning house fire Monday at 3409 S.W. Westport Drive in southwest Topeka, officials said.

News

Chimney swifts roosting in Topeka on their way to South America

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Carol Morgan, of the Topeka Audubon Society, said she counted 450 chimney swifts coming to roost this past week at Avondale Academy, 3229 S.W. Westview Ave.

News

Weekend shooting victims identified, listed in stable condition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A man and woman who were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in central Topeka are listed in stable condition Monday morning.