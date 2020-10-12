Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday night in Graham County, fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus. The sheriff said a man burning his trash accidentally started the blaze.

A lack of rain, warm temperatures and 70 mph wind gusts were factors in how swiftly the fire spread Sunday night. It nearly reached Nicodemus, one of Kansas' most historically rich communities.

“...In high winds like this, it doesn’t take much for embers to come out of a trash can and start this good-size fire,” Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley said.

Johnella Holmes was only a couple of blocks away when the fire erupted.

“And I could see through that opening right there, southwest a little bit. There was a red glow. And when I recognized it was getting bigger and bigger I knew that it was a fire,” she said.

The fire got so close to the town of Nicodemus that officials felt that evacuating the community was the safest call.

“They told us to start getting ready to evacuate because if the wind should turn, as dry as it has been, our town would have been engulfed in flames,” Holmes said.

One of her main concerns was losing all of the historical sites that call the town home. Nicodemus was an all-African American-established community built during the Reconstruction Period after the American Civil War. The history threatened by fire Sunday night included the town’s original post office, a Baptist church, and a one-room schoolhouse.

Presley said the fire grew “very large, very fast," reaching one-and-one-half miles wide and two miles long. Fifteen fire trucks and 35 firefighters with assistance from nearby counties helped to contain the blaze and save Nicodemus. Those who evacuated were able to return home late Sunday night.

