Early-morning house fire in southwest Topeka blamed on high winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka that caused an estimated $15,000 in damage is being blamed on high winds.

Topeka Fire Department officials say the blaze occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a residence at 3409 S.W. Westport Drive.

First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the basement of the two-story home.

An investigation determined that the wind resulted in a tree falling on the electrical box on the back side of the house.

Of the estimated dollar loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 was to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.