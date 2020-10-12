Advertisement

Early-morning house fire in southwest Topeka blamed on high winds

An early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka is being blamed on high winds.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning house fire Monday in southwest Topeka that caused an estimated $15,000 in damage is being blamed on high winds.

Topeka Fire Department officials say the blaze occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a residence at 3409 S.W. Westport Drive.

First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the basement of the two-story home.

An investigation determined that the wind resulted in a tree falling on the electrical box on the back side of the house.

Of the estimated dollar loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 was to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

