Car struck by bullets in Manhattan, RCPD investigating

A car was hit by gunfire late Sunday night in Manhattan.
A car was hit by gunfire late Sunday night in Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat and Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a car was shot in Manhattan Sunday night.

According to RCPD, they were called to the area of 10th and Pottawatomie Court around 8:30p.m. Sunday night for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a SVU was struck. No one was hurt.

They could not provide any details on a possible suspect, but ask if anyone has information, call Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

