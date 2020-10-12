Advertisement

Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

By KATU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALOHA, Ore. (KATU) - A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun he found at an Oregon home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old James Lindquester shot himself in the head Friday night after he found a loaded handgun in a bedroom end table drawer at a home in Aloha, Oregon. His family called 911 immediately, and James was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed. Deputies say that decision will be up to the district attorney.

Deputies say 3-year-old James Lindquester accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun. He died hours later at the hospital.
Deputies say 3-year-old James Lindquester accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun. He died hours later at the hospital.(Source: Family photos, KATU via CNN)

An autopsy will be conducted at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

First responders say calls like this are not common in Washington County, but when they do happen, they are extremely difficult to handle.

“I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to. It’s tough. A lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children. Some of them have children the same age as this little boy, and it’s tough,” Deputy Shannon Wilde said.

They encourage gun owners to keep firearms locked up and stored away from ammunition to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

Copyright 2020 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

National

Ore. boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self in head

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

News

Car struck by bullets in Manhattan, RCPD investigating

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Becky Goff
Riley County Police are investigating after a car was shot in Manhattan Sunday night.

News

#worshipnow stops in Topeka for worship concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
#worshipnow is a traveling event that brings people together for one reason.

Latest News

Local

Members of the Topeka LGBTQ+ community reflect on National Coming Out Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Sunday marked a significant day in the LGBTQ+ community.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Local

Salvation Army Topeka prepares for Red Kettle campaign shaped by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Like many organizations, the pandemic impacted how The Salvation Army’s Topeka chapter planned for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time since Kobe Bryant’s fifth and final title a decade ago, the Lakers are NBA champions. James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games.

National Politics

Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

Sports

Les Miles says he’s feeling “good” while recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas head football coach released a video update saying he’s feeling “good” while battling the coronavirus.