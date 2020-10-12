Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

During the USD 437 board meeting, the district said they were “Good to Go” for students to return to class with temperature checks when students are dropped off. Safety precautions modeled and enforced. A revised disinfecting schedule, and several other programs will also be in established.

The district said they still have some work ahead of them before classes resume next week, including filling some vacant positions. They are also facing a bus driver shortage.

The district announced on October 2nd the plan to return students to in-person class on the 19th.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve of Health Department’s request to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday unanimously approved of the Health Department’s request to use SPARK money to purchase 10,000 reusable face masks with the Shawnee Co. logo.

Local

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews ballot drop box strategy

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee County election officials are finalizing details about where voters can drop-off advance ballots.

Local

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation and Tonantzin Society partner to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Santa Fe Park will soon be the site of a beautification project.

News

Remnant Church food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Remnant Church food giveaway at Fairmont Park in Manhattan

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation partner with Tonantzin Society to plan a mural at Santa Fe Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials say this project is an example of the community coming together to turn a negative incident into a positive display of neighborhood pride.

Local

Holton Elementary Schools battle with staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire threatens historic sites in Nicodemus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
On Sunday night in Graham County, a fire threatened a national historic site in the town of Nicodemus.

News

Riley County Health Department to host 2 free COVID-19 testing events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Riley County Health Department will be hosting two free COVID-19 testing events in Manhattan this week.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. makes changes to the COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department has made changes to their COVID-19 dashboard.

News

Marshall and Bollier respond to comments concerning gun laws

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
A video of U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier speaking to a group on the subject of guns in early October is making the rounds. Her opponent, Roger Marshall, says the video shows Bollier supports gun confiscation. Bollier’s camp says that is not the case.