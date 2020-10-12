Auburn-Washburn elementary students to return to in-person classes next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school board heard from district officials about the plan for elementary students to return to in-person class by October 19th.

During the USD 437 board meeting, the district said they were “Good to Go” for students to return to class with temperature checks when students are dropped off. Safety precautions modeled and enforced. A revised disinfecting schedule, and several other programs will also be in established.

The district said they still have some work ahead of them before classes resume next week, including filling some vacant positions. They are also facing a bus driver shortage.

The district announced on October 2nd the plan to return students to in-person class on the 19th.

