Wind Advisory for Sunday and rain Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot and breezy today, with wind gusts of 35 to 45mph by late morning and early afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures in the upper 80s. There will be a cold front late tonight that brings a chance of scattered storms between Midnight and 5AM.

Monday will see a much cooler day for Columbus Day. Highest temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s with a stiff northwest breeze.

