Advertisement

Wind Advisory for Sunday and rain Sunday night

By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot and breezy today, with wind gusts of 35 to 45mph by late morning and early afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures in the upper 80s. There will be a cold front late tonight that brings a chance of scattered storms between Midnight and 5AM.

Monday will see a much cooler day for Columbus Day. Highest temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 70s with a stiff northwest breeze.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and windy today. Rain chance Sunday night

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Forecast

Hot Sunday, cold front Sunday night

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Hot and windy Sunday, much cooler Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front Sunday night will bring rain and more fall like temperatures next week

News

A mild weekend

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Unseasonably warm through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT

Forecast

Friday forecast: Unseasonably warm through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Rain chance Sunday night, more seasonal temperatures next week

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Another warm dry day on Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
More seasonal temperatures next week

Forecast

Sunny and warm again Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler than yesterday but still unseasonably warm

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
More seasonal temperatures next week

Forecast

Cooler than yesterday, still unseasonably warm

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT