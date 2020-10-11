Two shot in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in central Topeka.

Officers were called to Huntoon and Washburn around 1:00a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman and man shot.

The woman is in critical condition. The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers could not provide suspect information, but called in the Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter to assist searching the area.

Police say if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

