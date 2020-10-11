Advertisement

Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate hold sign waving event in Topeka

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, were in Topeka Saturday to show voters they have more than just two choices for president.

Ned Kelley, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Kansas said the Republican and Democratic parties often control the political conversation.

He said libertarians uphold independence and freedom of choice as core principles and in her platform, Jorgensen labels government as “too intrusive.”

Kelley said his party believes problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial issues were also caused by government getting in the way.

To help spread their party’s message, he and a handful of others stood on the corner of 12th and Topeka Boulevard Saturday for a sign waving event.

Kelley said, “Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen have been touring the country doing bus tours and we get lots of local media coming up and covering it, but national media it’s just a blackout. So, we need to resort to things like this sidewalk chalking, decorating our cars, sign waving, we do whatever we can to try to get the word out for Jo Jorgensen.”

For more information about Jorgensen’s campaign, visit Jo20.com

